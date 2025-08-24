Sutlej: Indian water aggression inundates dozens of villages, destroys crops

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Dozens of villages came under water and hundreds of acres of crops were destroyed after India has released water into the River Sutlej.

A high-level flood was reported at Ganda Singh Wala on Sunday, where water reached above 21.30 feet and water flow has been recorded at more than 130,000 cusecs.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, the areas affected by the flood water include more than 30 villages, including Nagra Aimanpura, Mabooki, Basti Ibrahim, Mahiwala, Fatiwala.

The district administration is closely monitoring the situation, and emergency measures are being taken for evacuation of people from the affected areas.

The DC said that continuous announcements and alerts were being made through mosques so that people can immediately move to safe places. The deputy commissioner made it clear that the protection of lives and property of people was being given top priority, while a complete ban had been imposed on crossing the river to avoid any loss of life.

The flood has cut off 30 villages. The district administration stepped up relief efforts and established relief camps at schools. In Arifwala, a child drowned in floodwater.

High level of flooding is likely to continue at Ganda Singh Wala for the next 48 hours, during which there is a risk of flooding in the Ravi and Chenab rivers. According to the PDMA, the 8th spell of monsoon rains starting today in Punjab will continue till August 27. Due to heavy rains in the upper parts of Punjab from August 24 to 27, there is a risk of flooding in the rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej and their adjacent rivers.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), torrential rains are expected in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. Therefore, the risk of flooding in low-lying areas and landslides in mountainous areas has increased. Flash flooding is also expected in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and Faisalabad.

Rescue sources informed APP that in view of the situation in Kasur, Rescue 1122 personnel and boats have been called from other districts. Citizens have been shifted to safer places from riverside settlements in Kasur, Okara and Pakpattan.

Due to Indian water aggression, crops have been submerged due to the breach of landowner dams at several places. The land route of more than 30 villages including Nagar Aimanpura, Mabooki, Basti Ibrahim, Mahiwala, Fatiwala has been cut off, while thousands of acres of agricultural land have been submerged, small protective dams have been breached at Mouza Santika, Akoka and Bhurika.

Likewise, several settlements have been submerged. Dozens of villages have also been affected in Bahawalnagar, Arifwala and Manchanabad.

In addition, according to the NDMA, 785 people have died across Pakistan since the start of the monsoon. Three systems causing rain will enter Pakistan simultaneously, which is expected to bring heavy rains.