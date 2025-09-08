Sutlej Playing Havoc In Bahawalpur
Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2025 | 03:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The flood from the river Sutlej was playing havoc in the district as water had entered in
several more rural areas.
The official sources of the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had confirmed that water had entered in several more villages and inundated thousands
of acres of land. “The water had entered villages Gulab Ghalwan, Khairpur Daha, Dhor Kot, Goth Mitha, Chailay Wahan, Mamna, Kaliar and others.
Head of the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur Dr Baqir Hussain said that rescue teams along with boats and rescue machinery had reached the affected areas and rescue operation was underway.
“People are being evacuated from villages where water has entered and they are being shifted to
safe areas,” he said, adding that several relief camps had also been established for flood-affectees.
The official sources in the district management said that water gauge level beneath Empress Bridge on Sutlej river in Bahawalpur had exceeded from 12 feet as over 90,000 cusec water had been flowing beneath
the bridge. They, however, said that machinery was being used day and night to strengthen the embankment of the Sutlej river in Bahawalpur.
Recent Stories
TECNO Spark 40 Pro Review: Slim, Stylish & Powerful Mid-Range Phone in Pakistan
Indian comedian Zakir Khan announces break from stage shows
Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan amid global surge
Pak Navy Day being observed to honour heroes of 1965 war
Pakistan Captain Agha dedicates victory to flood victims
Punjab’s flood crisis worsens as 4.2 million people affected: Azma Bokhari
KSE-100 Index hits another historic high, crosses 155,000 points
Floods devastate Jalalpur Pirwala after embankment breach
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2025
Pakistan Navy flood relief operation continues in flood affected areas of Kasur
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Faisalabad receives 175 mm rain7 minutes ago
-
Synchronized vaccinations raise hope for significant reduction of polio cases in Pak-Afghanistan7 minutes ago
-
KP Minister announces development projects for Shnwa Guddi Khel UC, Karak7 minutes ago
-
KP Health Dept holds dengue awareness walk led by Advisor Ehtesham Ali7 minutes ago
-
DC visits flood-hit village of Bajwat17 minutes ago
-
Two involved in illegal currency exchange arrested17 minutes ago
-
Sutlej playing havoc in Bahawalpur27 minutes ago
-
Pakistan continues to advocate negotiations, mediation for peaceful disputes settlement27 minutes ago
-
12 arrested for violations27 minutes ago
-
Health, school education deptts asked to submit reports on infrastructure damage27 minutes ago
-
SCCI organizes relief camp for flood victims in Chaprar27 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist dies as bus ran over him27 minutes ago