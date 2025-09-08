Sutlej playing havoc in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The flood from the river Sutlej was playing havoc in the district as water had entered in

several more rural areas.

The official sources of the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had confirmed that water had entered in several more villages and inundated thousands

of acres of land. “The water had entered villages Gulab Ghalwan, Khairpur Daha, Dhor Kot, Goth Mitha, Chailay Wahan, Mamna, Kaliar and others.

Head of the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur Dr Baqir Hussain said that rescue teams along with boats and rescue machinery had reached the affected areas and rescue operation was underway.

“People are being evacuated from villages where water has entered and they are being shifted to

safe areas,” he said, adding that several relief camps had also been established for flood-affectees.

The official sources in the district management said that water gauge level beneath Empress Bridge on Sutlej river in Bahawalpur had exceeded from 12 feet as over 90,000 cusec water had been flowing beneath

the bridge. They, however, said that machinery was being used day and night to strengthen the embankment of the Sutlej river in Bahawalpur.