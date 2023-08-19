Sutlej river faces imminent severe flooding, villages and crops at risk

(@Abdulla99267510)

The water level has surged beyond 23 feet due to an increased volume of floodwaters released from India into the Sutlej at Head Ganda Singhwala in Kasur.

KASUR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 19th, 2023) The Sutlej River is experiencing a significant rise in water levels, with an anticipation of an extremely high flood level persisting over the next 24 hours.

At Head Ganda Singhwala in Kasur, the water level has surged beyond 23 feet due to an increased volume of floodwaters released from India into the Sutlej.

Consequently, this ongoing surge in water marks the third spell of flooding in the Sutlej River, leading to the destruction of numerous villages and extensive farmland.

India is expected to release more water into the Sutlej, compounding the situation today. The devastating floods have resulted in the loss of paddy, turmeric, maize, and taro crops, while several villages remain submerged.

Besides it, the flow of water at Ganda Singhwala in Kasur has reached a staggering 278,297 cusecs, and this very high flood level is projected to persist for the next 24 hours.

The release of floodwaters from the Ferozepur Barrage has exacerbated the crisis in Kasur, prompting heightened alertness in the Okara, Pakpattan, and Vihari districts.

An extensive surge is anticipated to reach the Sulemanki Barrage in Okara later today. Consequently, the rescue agencies dispatched additional boats and safety equipment to address the impending situation.

Rural areas and settlements along riverbanks remain gravely imperiled.

Presently, the inflow of water at Head Sulemanki is measured at 80,143 cusecs, while the discharge level stands at 66,427 cusecs. Meanwhile, at Head islam, the inflow records 32,072 cusecs, with an outflow of 30,142 cusecs.

In Mailsi, the water level at the Syphon reaches 41,403 cusecs, heightening the flood risk for the next five days.

Conversely, due to the inundation caused by the floodwaters from India, Sutlej's overflow has placed numerous villages in Pakpattan in peril.

Local authorities have called for heavy machinery to mitigate damage to the road network.