Sutlej river in high flood, 2,000 people shifted to safe places

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr Muhammad Zeeshan Hanif has said that there is a high level of flooding in river Sutlej at the moment and the water level is continuously rising.

Over 2,000 people have been shifted to safe places, along with their belongings and livestock from different places, according to Rescue-1122 report.

The DC told the media here on Monday that flooding in Sutlej river had played havoc earlier in 1988 and 1995, and it was feared that more damages could be caused this year due to flooding. He said people were being informed by the district administration time and again to move to safer places to stay safe.

He said those living in settlements adjacent to the Sutlej river might not be aware of the warnings issued by the district administration. In such a situation, their relatives should immediately contact them and ask them to move to safe places.

He called upon emergency service Rescue-1122, Pakistan Army and other organisations to work diligently to evacuate people who had been left behind in the affected areas.

According to Media Coordinator Rescue-1122, there is a high level of flood and rescue operations are going on at 11 locations. He said 40 boats of Rescue-1122 and more than 170 rescuers are participating in the operation. The rescue relief operation is being led by District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal.

Also, in view of the possible flood situation, Assistant Commissioner Okara Chaudhry Ghulam Mustafa Jatt and Assistant Commissioner Renala Khurd Chaudhry Ziaullah are busy in supervising shifting of people from Sutlej river's head Sulemanki and Attari to safe places. They are personally participating in the operation, along with Rescue 1122 and Pakistan Army teams, and have so far shifted hundreds of people, along with their property to safe places.

Also, tents have been erected along with the flood relief camp for temporary accommodation of the flood victims in Okara district. Apart from this, a medical camp, livestock camp, ration for flood victims and dry fodder for animals have also been provided in the tents.