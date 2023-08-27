BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :The Laanda embankment on Empress Bridge of Sutlej river has broken out in Bahawalpur and flood water has entered dozens of nearby villages besides devastating standing crops on thousands of acres of land.

The official sources in the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said that inflow of water at Empress Bridge Bahawalpur on Sutlej river was over 115,000 cusec on Sunday morning and added that water level would increase as more water has been released by India into Sutlej river.

The flood water has played havoc in nearby villages after Laanda embankement on Empress Bridge of Sutlej river in Bahawalpur broke out. The flood water has entered in Mauza Waslaan, Baqirpur, Salhaan, Lal De Goth and others. The people were forced to immediately flee to safer areas besides evacuating their cattle. The flood water has also devasated standing crops on thousands of acres of land. It is mentioned here that Laanda embankment is also called as Zamindara embankment.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said that the situation was in control and added that rescue and relief operation was underway in the affected areas. He said that only Zamindara embankment was broken out which affected standing crops in few rural areas.

"We have been continuing rescue and relief operation as over 75,000 people along with their cattle have been evacuated to safer areas from the areas which were located in river belt in Bahawalpur division," he said adding that dozens of flood relief camps have also been established in river belt and nearby areas.

District Emergency Officer, Punjab Emergency Department, Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur, Dr. Baqir Hussain has said that their teams were engaged in rescue and relief operation in the affected areas round the clock. He said that the affected people had been provided with all necessary relief.