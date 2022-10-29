Suzuki brought the much-lauded My Suzuki My Story Season 3 to a conclusive end in its closing ceremony held in Lahore at 28th October 2022

Mr. Hassan Aliwon the winning title of My Suzuki My Story 3 and got the stars shining right for him as he became the owner of the glorious Suzuki Swift

<p>LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ):Mr. Hassan Aliwon the winning title of My Suzuki My Story 3 and got the stars shining right for him as he became the owner of the glorious Suzuki Swift. The event proceeded and rest of the prizes were also distributed where Mr.Abdur Rehman Palwawas named as the first runner up and won a Suzuki Alto, Mr. Muhammad Niaz Khan, the second runner-up got Gixxer and the fourth and fifth places were held by Mr. Aman Khattak and Mr. Mustansir Billah, respectively.

The event was hosted by the versatile, Shafaat Ali, who kept the morale and entertainment at an all-high throughout the event.

The ceremony included a speeches by MasafumiHarano, MD Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd and Aamir Shaffi, Functional Head of Marketing and Sales who talked about the brand's vision.

A wave of surprise took over the event, as Suzuki launched their latest two-wheeler, the Suzuki GSX-125, at the event. The two-wheeler had a fantastic look to it and had features and specifications that made it look ‘Miles Ahead’ of its peers.

Suzuki’s brainchild, My Suzuki My Story has gotten immense success in hitting the right notes of loyalty and brand value amongst its customer base. This first of its kind platform in Pakistan’s automotive industry has changed the way people now engage with the brand with UCG Content andfirmly establish Suzuki as a pioneer in providing such a platform. It will be interesting to see how they take forward the same vision in their next season, Season 4!