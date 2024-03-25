Open Menu

Suzuki Mafia Holds Control On Bandkhoo, Link Road Abbottabad Despite DC Orders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2024 | 06:53 PM

Suzuki mafia holds control on Bandkhoo, Link Road Abbottabad despite DC orders

Suzuki drivers continue to exert control over the Bandkhoo and Link Road areas, leading to difficulties for people and students of schools and colleges, despite of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad's orders to clear road

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Suzuki drivers continue to exert control over the Bandkhoo and Link Road areas, leading to difficulties for people and students of schools and colleges, despite of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad's orders to clear road.

According to reports, outside the Girls Degree College on Link Road in Bandkhoo, the presence of the Suzuki mafia and Afghan vendors has significantly inconvenienced the local populace and students.

Although numerous complaints have been lodged on the Citizen's Portal, there has been no response.

A few years ago, AC Osama Warraich had successfully cleared the area near Al Badar Hotel. However, following AC transfer, mafia elements have once again taken hold of the road.

Similarly, despite the implementation of a token system, a Suzuki stand persists in the same location, leading to congestion of vehicles outside the college. Allegedly, traffic wardens are also involved in the public transport business.

