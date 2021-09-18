UrduPoint.com

Suzuki Pakistan Celebrates The Success Of My Suzuki My Story Season 2

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 11:07 AM

Suzuki Pakistan Celebrates The Success Of My Suzuki My Story Season 2

My Suzuki My Story Season 2 by Suzuki Pakistan comes to its conclusion at a closing ceremony in Lahore on 17th September

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th September, 2021) My Suzuki My Story Season 2 by Suzuki Pakistan comes to its conclusion at a closing ceremony in Lahore on 17th September. Mr. Shafaat Ali, a renowned artist, hosted the event, it proceeded with Speeches from Mr. Aamir Shaffi, Functional Head Marketing and Sales & Mr. Masafumi Harano, MD. Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd. Later on, there was a Q & A session with the winning participants, host and Mr. Ghulam Hussain Agha, General Manager Marketing followed by revealing the grand prizes.

Suzuki Pakistan’s management announced the winners of MSMS Season 2, a surprising tie for the first place Suzuki Pakistan management decided to announce two winners.

1st Prize All new alto winners are

2nd prize Gixxer winner is

3rd prize GR 150 winner is

4th prize GS 150 winner is

5th prize GD 11o winner is

My Suzuki My Story is a digital engagement campaign that brings the brand and customer closer, a platform that’s for the audience to speak their minds about Suzuki, a culmination of good lived memories with the brand in sight.

With the success of season 2, Suzuki Pakistan became the first automobile brand in Pakistan to have created a sustainable digital platform which is completely based on user-generated content. As a result, they achieved overwhelming response in form of active participation from the audience.

With MSMS season 1 and 2 embedding their names in the audience’s heart, Suzuki is now all set to launch My Suzuki My Story Season 3 soon.

