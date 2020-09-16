UrduPoint.com
Suzuki-Tractor Collision Leaves Two Dead

Faizan Hashmi 9 seconds ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 04:54 PM

Suzuki-Tractor collision leaves two dead

Two people were dead in Suzuki-Tractor collision on Chakbeli road near Bhal village on Wednesday morning

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Two people were dead in Suzuki-Tractor collision on Chakbeli road near Bhal village on Wednesday morning.

According to Rescue 1122, a loaded Suzuki went out of control due to over speeding and smashed with tractor trolley standing at the roadside, resulting two people identified as Muhammad Waheed 21 and Waseem Shahzad 22 died on spot.

On information, Rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the dead bodies to Bagga Sheikha Hospital for legal formalities.

