Suzuki Van Drivers Create Havoc In Abbottabad By Overcharging Fares

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2023 | 06:36 PM

Public transporters of Abbottabad city on Saturday have created havoc by blackmailing passengers of Harno, Nawan Shehr, Kakul village, Dehmatore, Mirpur, Jabriyan, and Malkpur as they were charging 70 rupees against the fare of 45 rupees only which was fixed by the Regional Transport Authority (RTA)

According to the details, in a recent development, a new fare schedule has been introduced under the supervision of the Additional Commissioner where Rs. 3.50 per kilometer has been fixed and unveiled in the presence of media representatives, municipal members and city stakeholders. The new fare structure was applicable to Suzuki vans traveling from Abbottabad to Ayub Medical Complex and Abbottabad to Nawan Shehr.

Suzuki drivers were refusing to take passengers on the same fare, leading to complications for individuals moving to various offices and students attempting to reach school.

Responding to the intervention of the Suzuki Union in governmental affairs and actions taken against the drivers, the traffic police have filed cases against 19 drivers. Ongoing operations aim to enforce government fare rates on public transport, particularly for Suzuki vehicles.

Before the issuance of the recent notification, the government fare from Abbottabad to Complex and Abbottabad to Nawan Shehr stood at Rs. 37. However, Suzuki drivers were charging Rs. 40. Additionally, the fare from Sarban Chawk Abbottabad to Lady Garden or Sarban Chawk and DHQ was also fixed at Rs. 40. The new fare schedule, recently issued by the Secretary RTA has sparked waves of joy within public circles.

