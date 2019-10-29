SVP FCCI to participate in seminar in Germany

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Zafar Iqbal Sarwar, senior vice president of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce Industry (FCCI), will participate in a three-day seminar organised by GIZ on 'Development of sustainable Public-Private Partnerships' Mannheim, Germany from Oct 30 to Nov 1, 2019.

Before his departure to Germany, Zafar Iqbal Sarwar said the objective of the seminar was to analyze the scope of public-private partnership programme with specific stress on labour standards.

Zafar Iqbal said he would present Pakistan's view on important issues and request the GIZ to further enhance its funding as well as technical assistance to improve labour standards in Pakistan.