SVP WCCIS Attends GIZ WR Project Meeting

Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2024 | 03:00 PM

SVP WCCIS attends GIZ WR project meeting

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Senior Vice President (SVP) of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS), Gulzaib Waqas Awan, attended the GIZ Women’s Employment (WE) project overview meeting here at Indus Hall, Avari Hotel, Lahore.

The event,organized by the Ministry of Commerce and GIZ,focused on fostering women’s empowerment through strategic collaboration with Women Chambers of Commerce and Industries.

The meeting included discussions on the scope, objectives, and strategies WE Project,aimed at creating employment pathways for women.

Key topics included skill development, career advancement, industry integration, and the role of Women Chambers in promoting sustainable opportunities.

Participants also explored collaborative mechanisms and outlined actionable steps to achieve the project’s goals.

Gulzaib Waqas Awan highlighted the commitment of WCCIS to empowering women entrepreneurs and emphasized the importance of fostering partnerships that drive inclusive economic growth in Pakistan.

