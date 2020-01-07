UrduPoint.com
SW District Administration Establishes Emergency & Control Room

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 01:05 PM

SW District Administration establishes Emergency & Control Room

Administration of South Waziristan Tribal District on Tuesday established an Emergency and Control Room (E&CR) for the assistance and convenience of the general public due to recent spell of snowfall and road closers in various areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ):Administration of South Waziristan Tribal District on Tuesday established an Emergency and Control Room (E&CR) for the assistance and convenience of the general public due to recent spell of snowfall and road closers in various areas.

Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Tribal District Hameedullah Khan told APP that roads of Sararogha, Makin, Ladha, Saam, Tiraza and Shakai were closed due to recent spell of snowfall.

He said that snow clearance from Sararogha to Makin was undertaken and completed till yesterday evening.

He said that today morning further teams have reach along with additional machinery for early clearance of Makin, Ladha, Saam, Sharwangai, Shakai as well as Saam Karama road.

Assistant Commissioner Wana also says that road in Raghzai area Tehsil Birmal has also been cleared by the District Administration field staff with collaboration of Highway Wana Sub division staff.

The general public can contact on the following PTCL numbers for assistance/convenience of the general public 0965-210212, 0965210182.

