UrduPoint.com

S.W Police Committed To Protecting Lives, Properties Of Citizens: DPO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2023 | 03:50 PM

S.W police committed to protecting lives, properties of citizens: DPO

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :The newly appointed District Police Officer(DPO) South Waziristan Shabir Hussain Marwat paid a surprise visit to Sub-Division Wana headquarters as he assumed charge and reviewed security arrangements for the ongoing polio drive in the area.

Upon arrival, he was received by the police officers including the DSP headquarters in Wana, and briefed about security measures for the ongoing polio campaign.

He expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements and instructed police personnel to take effective measures to implement the security plan in letter and spirit, adding in this regard no negligence would be tolerated.

He said security should be enhanced at entry and exit points and an eye should be kept on suspicious people and vehicles.

Later, the DPO visited the most sensitive places including the blockades on the entrance and exit routes of the city to take stock of security measures.

Meanwhile, he visited the police station city of Wana, which was affected by the terrorist attack. He reviewed security measures at the police station.

He appreciated jawans in the police station, saying that the Waziristan police was a professional force consisting of brave jawans and officers and he was proud of them, adding they would be equipped with more modern weapons.

He said that currently the morale of policemen was high and added that they were committed to maintaining peace and protecting the lives and properties of citizens.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist South Waziristan Police Polio Police Station Visit Vehicles Wana

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet approves immediate enforcement of ..

Federal cabinet approves immediate enforcement of Energy Conservation Plan

3 minutes ago
 PTI Chief changes his narratives to mislead people ..

PTI Chief changes his narratives to mislead people: Marriyum

2 hours ago
 vivo Launches V25 5G and V25e with The Latest Colo ..

Vivo Launches V25 5G and V25e with The Latest Color Changing Glass and Powerful ..

3 hours ago
 Najam Sethi approves revival of Depts/Services Org ..

Najam Sethi approves revival of Depts/Services Organisations, Regions and Distri ..

4 hours ago
 Mini-budget on cards as country faces tough econom ..

Mini-budget on cards as country faces tough economic situation

4 hours ago
 Afghan soil being used against Pakistan: Khawaja A ..

Afghan soil being used against Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.