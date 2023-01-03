S.W police committed to protecting lives, properties of citizens: DPO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :The newly appointed District Police Officer(DPO) South Waziristan Shabir Hussain Marwat paid a surprise visit to Sub-Division Wana headquarters as he assumed charge and reviewed security arrangements for the ongoing polio drive in the area.

Upon arrival, he was received by the police officers including the DSP headquarters in Wana, and briefed about security measures for the ongoing polio campaign.

He expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements and instructed police personnel to take effective measures to implement the security plan in letter and spirit, adding in this regard no negligence would be tolerated.

He said security should be enhanced at entry and exit points and an eye should be kept on suspicious people and vehicles.

Later, the DPO visited the most sensitive places including the blockades on the entrance and exit routes of the city to take stock of security measures.

Meanwhile, he visited the police station city of Wana, which was affected by the terrorist attack. He reviewed security measures at the police station.

He appreciated jawans in the police station, saying that the Waziristan police was a professional force consisting of brave jawans and officers and he was proud of them, adding they would be equipped with more modern weapons.

He said that currently the morale of policemen was high and added that they were committed to maintaining peace and protecting the lives and properties of citizens.