Open Menu

SW Upper’s Administration Observes International Anti-Corruption Day

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2024 | 04:40 PM

SW Upper’s administration observes International Anti-Corruption Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The district administration of South Waziristan Upper observed Anti-Corruption Day by holding walks and a function here on Monday.

According to the district administration, the events that took place at the DC Compound were held in collaboration with the Tehsil Municipal Administration(TMA) Ladha, the Tehsil Administration of Sarwakai, and the District Youth South Waziristan Upper.

A large number of people including the district’s administration attended these events, holding banners inscribed with slogans regarding raising awareness against corruption and to promote a culture of integrity within the community.

Leading the walk Assistant Commissioner Sarwakai, Suhail Baloch said collective efforts were needed to be made to combat corruption more effectively.

The participants reiterated their commitment to promoting transparency, accountability, and integrity at both the governmental and community levels.

Related Topics

Corruption South Waziristan

Recent Stories

Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods ..

Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers

33 minutes ago
 SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in mili ..

SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

1 day ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

2 days ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

2 days ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

2 days ago
 Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

2 days ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan