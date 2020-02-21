Swabi administration launches drive against adulterated milk

The district administration Swabi as part of campaign against substandard quality of food items on Friday conducted raids on various shops

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ):The district administration Swabi as part of campaign against substandard quality of food items on Friday conducted raids on various shops.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Mehran Khan along with veterinary doctor Dr Yasir paid visit to Topi bazaar and State Bank colony and checked quality of food items at shops.

During inspection, milk samples were tested on the spot in mobile testing laboratory facility.

Several shopkeepers were fined for selling adulterated milk and the inspection team warned shopkeepers of strict action if any of them was found in practice of overcharging or selling substandard food items.