Swabi, Dera police arrange Eid Milaad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :In pursuance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Swabi and DI Khan districts police on Monday organized ceremonies in their respective lines in connection with Eid Milaad-un-Nabi (SAW).

A ceremony was held at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines, Dera Ismail Khan that was attended by Federal Minister for Gilgit Blatistan, Ali Ameen Gandapur besides DPO DI Khan Najamul Hasnain, other police officers, and members of dispute resolution councils.

The ceremony started with the recitation of holy Quran and holding of Naat Khawani to pay tribute to the last messenger of Allah.

Addressing the ceremony, the Federal Minister Ali Ameen Khan Gandapur said that the arrival of the Holy Prophet (SAW) enlightened the universe. The model of beauty of the Holy Prophet is a beacon for mankind.

He instructed the participants to study the life of the Holy Prophet (SAW) thoroughly and enlighten lives by following the paths indicated by the Holy Prophet (SAW) He said that with the revelation of the Holy Prophet (SAW), the shadows of darkness were dispelled. He urged to follow the golden guiding principles laid out by the Prophet (PBUH) and follow the teachings of islam to regain the lost prominence and stature in the world.

Similarly, District police Swabi held a Naat Khwani that was attended by District Police Officer, Mohammad Shoaib Khan and other officers. He also distributed prizes among naat khwans and said that the holding of the ceremony was to remember the preaching spread by our last Prophet (Peace be upon him).