UrduPoint.com

Swabi, Dera Police Arrange Eid Milaad-un-Nabi (SAW) Celebrations

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 08:26 PM

Swabi, Dera police arrange Eid Milaad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrations

In pursuance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Swabi and DI Khan districts police on Monday organized ceremonies in their respective lines in connection with Eid Milaad-un-Nabi (SAW).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :In pursuance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Swabi and DI Khan districts police on Monday organized ceremonies in their respective lines in connection with Eid Milaad-un-Nabi (SAW).

A ceremony was held at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines, Dera Ismail Khan that was attended by Federal Minister for Gilgit Blatistan, Ali Ameen Gandapur besides DPO DI Khan Najamul Hasnain, other police officers, and members of dispute resolution councils.

The ceremony started with the recitation of holy Quran and holding of Naat Khawani to pay tribute to the last messenger of Allah.

Addressing the ceremony, the Federal Minister Ali Ameen Khan Gandapur said that the arrival of the Holy Prophet (SAW) enlightened the universe. The model of beauty of the Holy Prophet is a beacon for mankind.

He instructed the participants to study the life of the Holy Prophet (SAW) thoroughly and enlighten lives by following the paths indicated by the Holy Prophet (SAW) He said that with the revelation of the Holy Prophet (SAW), the shadows of darkness were dispelled. He urged to follow the golden guiding principles laid out by the Prophet (PBUH) and follow the teachings of islam to regain the lost prominence and stature in the world.

Similarly, District police Swabi held a Naat Khwani that was attended by District Police Officer, Mohammad Shoaib Khan and other officers. He also distributed prizes among naat khwans and said that the holding of the ceremony was to remember the preaching spread by our last Prophet (Peace be upon him).

Related Topics

Resolution World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Martyrs Shaheed Gilgit Baltistan Dera Ismail Khan Swabi Gold Government

Recent Stories

Farrukh condemns blast on Quetta's Sariab Road

Farrukh condemns blast on Quetta's Sariab Road

53 seconds ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai recorded 771,000 ticketed visits ..

Expo 2020 Dubai recorded 771,000 ticketed visits since opening

3 minutes ago
 GCWUF completes automation of its library

GCWUF completes automation of its library

3 minutes ago
 Obedience of Holy Prophet (PBUH) key to success in ..

Obedience of Holy Prophet (PBUH) key to success in this world, hereafter: Presid ..

3 minutes ago
 CM directs timely completion of mega projects in P ..

CM directs timely completion of mega projects in Punjab

3 minutes ago
 MFNCA launches interactive ‘Electoral Statistics ..

MFNCA launches interactive ‘Electoral Statistics Map’ initiative at GITEX 20 ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.