Swabi Jail inmates to get free books for reading

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prisons and Directorate of Archives and libraries Tuesday agreed to provide free books to inmates of Swabi Judicial Lock-up for reading to pass their time positively.

The agreement was reached between officials of KP Prisons and the directorate of Libraries under which the inmates would get books from public library through "free land facility" to be made available at the jail, said Deputy Superintendent Jail Sayed Mohammad Salman Khan.

He said in limited resources the prisons' department had already taken several measures to engage prisoners in healthy and positive activities at the Jail, adding the inmates of Swabi Judicial Lock-up would avail the facility and get books for reading free of cost.

Speaking on the occasion, Librarian Zairullah said the importance of a book could not be overlooked, adding prisoners should study the informative books to groom their personality.

At the end of the ceremony, Deputy Superintendent Swabi Judicial Lock-up Salman Khan and officials of Directorate of Libraries handed over 37 books among prisoners under "free land facility".

The prisoners could get more books after returning the previously issued. The prisoners could get books of their interest.