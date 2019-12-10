Swabi, Lahore Bar association boycott courts' proceedings

(@FahadShabbir)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) : Swabi and Lahore Bar Association here Tuesday boycotted courts' proceedings and stage protect on Swabi-Jahangira road against proposed amendment in "KP Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2019".

The lawyers staged protest in Judicial complex Shah Mansoor and then blocked Swabi-Jahangira road for all kind of traffic against the proposed bill, saying that the amendment bill would create hurdle in provision of justice to masses.

They said if the proposed amendment is not withdrawn by December 14, they would announce future course of action in lawyers' convention to be held in Peshawar where lawyers from across the province would participate.

Earlier, the courts' proceedings remained halted due to absence of lawyers and people were seen facing wondering for getting next date.