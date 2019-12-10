UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swabi, Lahore Bar Association Boycott Courts' Proceedings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 04:28 PM

Swabi, Lahore Bar association boycott courts' proceedings

Swabi and Lahore Bar Association here Tuesday boycotted courts' proceedings and stage protect on Swabi-Jahangira road against proposed amendment in "KP Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2019"

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) : Swabi and Lahore Bar Association here Tuesday boycotted courts' proceedings and stage protect on Swabi-Jahangira road against proposed amendment in "KP Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2019".

The lawyers staged protest in Judicial complex Shah Mansoor and then blocked Swabi-Jahangira road for all kind of traffic against the proposed bill, saying that the amendment bill would create hurdle in provision of justice to masses.

They said if the proposed amendment is not withdrawn by December 14, they would announce future course of action in lawyers' convention to be held in Peshawar where lawyers from across the province would participate.

Earlier, the courts' proceedings remained halted due to absence of lawyers and people were seen facing wondering for getting next date.

Related Topics

Lahore Peshawar Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Lawyers Road Traffic Swabi December 2019 All From

Recent Stories

PTCL hosts its first ‘Digital Learning Hackathon ..

1 minute ago

All Pakistan Restaurant Association presents APRA ..

4 minutes ago

ICT hospitals' hazardous waste dumped in municipal ..

6 minutes ago

Russian-Sudanese Ministerial Committee Postponed U ..

7 minutes ago

Putin-Zelenskyy Talks in Paris Fail to Result in F ..

7 minutes ago

Kremlin Assumes Putin-Lukashenko Meeting to Be Hel ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.