Swabi Maira Kalanger road inaugurated

Khaber Pakhtunkhwa minister for Local Government, Akbar Ayub Khan on Saturday inaugurated Swabi Maira Kalanger road inauguration

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Khaber Pakhtunkhwa minister for Local Government, Akbar Ayub Khan on Saturday inaugurated Swabi Maira Kalanger road inauguration.

He said the road was constructed in the area to uplift its development. He added that another mega road project with the cost of Rs. 1.47 billion would be completed soon which you help facilitate people of the area.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, he said the strategy of PM Imran Khan was lauded by world ober to fight restrict spread of coronavirus despite limited resources.

He further said that through these policies Pakistan has not only saved the nation from the severe damages of the pandemic but also reinstated employment and businesses.

Akbar Ayub Khan stated that soon people of the area would see a new era where every facility of life would be available to the masses at their doorstep.

On the occasion, Former minister Yousuf Ayub Khan said people shouldappreciate political personalities who work for development, adding that masses would reject the elements who are not sincere with them.

He further said that from the platform of PTI they have started development of district Haripur and initiated many mega projects. Yousus Ayub Khan advised people to monitor developmental schemes of their area and report if they found any discrepancy or irregularity.