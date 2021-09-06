UrduPoint.com

Swabi Police Arrest 101 POs, 142 Drug Peddlers, Recover Arms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 07:23 PM

Swabi police arrest 101 POs, 142 drug peddlers, recover arms

The district Swabi police in crackdowns against anti social activities have arrested 101 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 142 drug peddlers and recovered a huge cache of arms from their possessions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The district Swabi police in crackdowns against anti social activities have arrested 101 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 142 drug peddlers and recovered a huge cache of arms from their possessions.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mohammad Shoaib told this during a press conference on Monday regarding police performance, recent search operations, snap checking and other raids conducted in district Swabi.

He said 39 Klashnikovs, three Kalakovs, 23rifles, and 433 pistols were recovered from the arrested POs and drug peddlers.

DPO Mohammad Shoaib further informed that with the cooperation of local Ulemas and welfare Jirgas, the district police was striving to settle all the old enmities amicably. He said that series of search and strike operations and snap checking would continue for maintaining peace and tranquility in the area.

Related Topics

Police Swabi All From

Recent Stories

MoCD organises workshops on international standard ..

MoCD organises workshops on international standards for countering money launder ..

10 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses increasing trade coope ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses increasing trade cooperation with South African Pres ..

10 minutes ago
 Defence day celebrated with zeal in Balochistan

Defence day celebrated with zeal in Balochistan

1 minute ago
 Shafqat Mahmood mourns martyrdom of FC men on Defe ..

Shafqat Mahmood mourns martyrdom of FC men on Defence Day.

1 minute ago
 System being revamped to ensure better working: Ch ..

System being revamped to ensure better working: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzd ..

2 minutes ago
 Ceremony to mark Defence Day held at Police Line H ..

Ceremony to mark Defence Day held at Police Line Headquarters

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.