Swabi Police Arrest 11 Accused During Ongoing Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 05:31 PM

The district police have arrested 11 accused and recovered arms and drugs from their possession during ongoing operations being conducted against anti-social elements in the area

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The district police have arrested 11 accused and recovered arms and drugs from their possession during ongoing operations being conducted against anti-social elements in the area.

According to police spokesman,a police party of Yar Hussain Police Station conducted raid and arrested a proclaimed offender-Fazal Hussain.

The police recovered Kalashnikov and several cartridges from passion of the accused.

SHO Lahore Police Station Shafiq Ahmed Khan his team arrested an absconder Asif who was wanted attempt to murder case.

The police recovered a pistol from his possession. The police arrested Umar Farooq and recovered 3070 gram hashish from his possession.

SHO Swabi police station also conducted operation and arrested Hamad Ali, Muhammad Sajid, Aqil and Zubair and recovered ten liters wines and 3150 gram hashish.

Similarly SHO Lahore Police Station Shafiq Ahmed Khan arrested five persons and recovered arms their possession in various operations.

