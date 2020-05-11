UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swabi Police Arrest 45 Suspects, Drug Dealers; Seized Illegal Weapons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 06:47 PM

Swabi Police arrest 45 suspects, drug dealers; seized illegal weapons

Police arrested 45 suspects, five facilitators, two drug dealers, five wanted suspects and recovered illegal arms from their possession in the limits of Circle Chotta police station on Monday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Police arrested 45 suspects, five facilitators, two drug dealers, five wanted suspects and recovered illegal arms from their possession in the limits of Circle Chotta police station on Monday.

The police team was led by Yar Hussain SHO, while heavy contingent of Police, RFF Police Commandos, Elite Force, Ladies Police Commandos, Special Branch Squad, Bomb Disposal Unit conducted search operation and recovered a pistol, a gun, three kilograms of hashish and 500 grams of heroin.

District Police Officer Swabi, Imran Shahid said on this occasion, informed media persons that the operation against criminals would continue.

He urged people to cooperate with the security forces.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Circle Swabi Criminals Media From

Recent Stories

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore conducts chlorinat ..

58 seconds ago

Virtual seminar held to review teachers' role in r ..

1 minute ago

Warm, humid weather likely in Karachi on Tuesday

1 minute ago

Agreement between Sindh Govt, traders is welcoming ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 patients tally soars to 421 in Sialkot

4 minutes ago

Saudi to cut oil output by another 1 mn barrels a ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.