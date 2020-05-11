Swabi Police arrest 45 suspects, drug dealers; seized illegal weapons

(@FahadShabbir)

Police arrested 45 suspects, five facilitators, two drug dealers, five wanted suspects and recovered illegal arms from their possession in the limits of Circle Chotta police station on Monday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Police arrested 45 suspects, five facilitators, two drug dealers, five wanted suspects and recovered illegal arms from their possession in the limits of Circle Chotta police station on Monday.

The police team was led by Yar Hussain SHO, while heavy contingent of Police, RFF Police Commandos, Elite Force, Ladies Police Commandos, Special Branch Squad, Bomb Disposal Unit conducted search operation and recovered a pistol, a gun, three kilograms of hashish and 500 grams of heroin.

District Police Officer Swabi, Imran Shahid said on this occasion, informed media persons that the operation against criminals would continue.

He urged people to cooperate with the security forces.