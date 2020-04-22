Swabi Police arrest drug dealer

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) ::Swabi police conducted search operation and arrested two persons and seized 2010 grams marijuana, 410 grams heroin, a Kalashnikov, two pistols in different areas here on Wednesday.

According to details issued by DPO office, Circle DSP and SHO Itikhar, sub-inspector Niaz Ali Khan with other policemen conducted a raid and search operation against drug traffickers in different localities, and arrested Haq Nawaz an alleged drug dealer and recovered 2020 grams of hashish from his possession.

In another raid police arrested Nur Ul Amin and recovered 10 grams heroin from his possession.

Meanwhile, Police team arrested one Anwar Sher and Nahal Ahmed wanted in many cases and recovered Kalashnikov, two pistols, and 17 cartridges along with 40 other suspects and registered cases against them.

Further investigation was underway.