Swabi police arrest eight POs, recover arms

SWABI, Sept. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) ::The district police arrested eight proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during a search operation conducted here Wednesday, police said.

On the instructions of District Police Officer Imran Shahid, the police team led by DSP Razzar, Pashm Gul Khan conducted a crackdown against the criminals.

Police arrested eight proclaimed offenders and recovered arms including one Kalashnikov, 3 rifles, 7 pistols and 95 cartridges from their possessions.

The arrested accused identified as Sher Zameen, Nadir Khan, Bakhtiar, Mehr Wali Shah, and Munir wanted in murder, attempt to murder and other serious nature crimes.

The cases have been registered and further investigation are underway.