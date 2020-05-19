Swabi police arrest killer of stepmother

The District police on Tuesday arrested an accused who has allegedly gunned down his stepmother over domestic issue

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The District police on Tuesday arrested an accused who has allegedly gunned down his stepmother over domestic issue.

According to police spokesman,District Police Officer (DPO) Imran Shahid had taken serious note of the brutal killing incident and directed police to arrest at the earliest, the accused who had killed his stepmother on April 13.

Following, a police team was constituted, comprising SHO Parmoli police station, Inspector Sultan Mehmood, investigation officer sub-inspector Zahid Khan and Naranji checkpost's in charge sub-inspector Irshad Khan.

Acting on tipoff,the police party conducted successful raid and arrested the killer-Lal Malik alias Naz Malik from his house.

The police also recovered a Kalashnikov and rounds of bullets from his possession.

The accused has confessed to the crime.Further investigation was underway.