Swabi Police Arrest PTI Leader's Murderers
Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2024 | 11:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) The Swabi Police have arrested two suspects involved in the murder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shah Khalid.
A police spokesperson stated that the police, using advanced technology, identified the culprits, who confessed murdering Shah Khalid during interrogation after their arrest.
Superintendent of Police Investigation Swabi, Haroon Rashid, addressing a press conference, mentioned that on January 11, two armed motorcyclists killed Shah Khaled, a resident of Chota Lahore, in Swabi Bazaar.
He said the police team promptly took action, gathering evidence through CCTV footage and leads and arrested the accused Irfan Shahid and Nazamullah, residents of Salim Khan Mohalla.
The two suspects confessed during interrogation that the victim Shah Khaled had murdered their brother Inamullah, he added.
The police also recovered two murder weapons (pistols), two mobile phones, and a motorcycle used in the crime.
Recent Stories
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jamia Haqqania witnesses ‘Dastaarbandi’ ceremony for 1500 students1 minute ago
-
Woman's blind murder solved, husband held1 minute ago
-
Swindler gang busted, three held21 minutes ago
-
Petroleum Division condemns malicious campaign against SSGC chairperson21 minutes ago
-
Political consensus need of hour to steer Pakistan out of crises: Bilawal31 minutes ago
-
PNCA's 3-day theatre workshop from Jan 23-2531 minutes ago
-
Over 17,800 candidates to contest 2024 elections31 minutes ago
-
Murder suspect allegedly takes own life41 minutes ago
-
KDA takes action against land grabbers51 minutes ago
-
Election Commissioner engages in security talks with IGP regarding polling51 minutes ago
-
KP CM for completion of development projects in stipulated time1 hour ago
-
Justice Jahangiri sends PTI founder's marriage case to IHC CJ1 hour ago