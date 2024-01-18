Open Menu

Swabi Police Arrest PTI Leader's Murderers

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2024 | 11:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) The Swabi Police have arrested two suspects involved in the murder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shah Khalid.

A police spokesperson stated that the police, using advanced technology, identified the culprits, who confessed murdering Shah Khalid during interrogation after their arrest.

Superintendent of Police Investigation Swabi, Haroon Rashid, addressing a press conference, mentioned that on January 11, two armed motorcyclists killed Shah Khaled, a resident of Chota Lahore, in Swabi Bazaar.

He said the police team promptly took action, gathering evidence through CCTV footage and leads and arrested the accused Irfan Shahid and Nazamullah, residents of Salim Khan Mohalla.

The two suspects confessed during interrogation that the victim Shah Khaled had murdered their brother Inamullah, he added.

The police also recovered two murder weapons (pistols), two mobile phones, and a motorcycle used in the crime.

