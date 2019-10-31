Swabi police arrest two wanted accused

(@imziishan)

The police of Swabi district have arrested two wanted accused involved in murder and depriving people of their money thorough fake bank cheques here on Thursday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ): The police of Swabi district have arrested two wanted accused involved in murder and depriving people of their money thorough fake bank cheques here on Thursday.

The Police of Parmoli area said accused Akhtar Hussain who cheated and deprived tobacco growers of their money through fake bank cheques was arrested from Swat district after complaints were registered against him by farmers.

Akhtar Hussain had purchased tobacco worth two million rupees from farmers and gave them cheques which were found fake when farmers tried to cash them.

Meanwhile in another action police of Kalu Khan Tehsil arrested a proclaimed offender Arshad, resident of Ranzay and registered a case against him section 302. The accused had murdered one Bakht Saeed and was at large.