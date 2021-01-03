UrduPoint.com
Swabi Police Arrest Two Wanted Afghan Refugees Wanted In Serious Cases, Attempt Of Murder

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 02:10 PM

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) ::Swabi police have arrested two Afghan refugees wanted in different districts in serious cases, Police control in Swabi confirmed.

Swabi-Circle Chota Lahore police operation in Peshawar arrested Afghan accused Bilal for threatening to kill an eunuch named Khukla and demanding Rs 3.5 million.

During the second major operation, Zahir Shah, an Afghan accused wanted in attempted murder, burglary, robbery, dacoity and car-lifting was also arrested in Peshawar, Nowshera and other districts.

Under the supervision of SHO Lahore Ayeen Khan under the leadership of DSP Lahore Taj Muhammad Khan, Chowki Sherabad in-charge Waqas Khan alongwith a contingent of police arrested the accused Bilal and Zahir Shah residents of Afghanistan now Peshawar within the limits of Lahore Tehsil.

The notorious accused Bilal was demanding a ransom of Rs.3.5 million.

The accused had threatened to throw acid on the face of an eunuch named Khukla and kill him for not paying Rs 35 lakh on time. Accused Bilal had a relationship with an eunuch for three years while the notorious accused Zahir Shah son of Naik Mohammad resides in Afghanistan now Peshawar Nowshera District and District Peshawar Police arrested wanted in attempted murder, burglary, robbery, car-lifting and other serious cases.

DPO Swabi has issued instructions to the district police to tighten the blockade and checking of entrances and exits, check the criminal data and other details of any suspicious person so that peace would be prevailed in the district and any kind of events could not happen.

