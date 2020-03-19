The police in Swabi claimed to have arrested the killer of a youth and recovered weapon used during the crime here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The police in Swabi claimed to have arrested the killer of a youth and recovered weapon used during the crime here on Thursday.

Police said, one Shehzad, resident of Baamkhel had reported to police that his brother named Ejaz, a motorcycle mechanic by profession was killed by his friend Suleman son of Fateh over a verbal brawl.

A police team headed by SHO Swabi, Farooq Khan and police post in-charge, ASI Yasir Khan conducted raid in Baja area on a tip-off and arrested the murderer. A pistol used in the crime and cartridges were recovered from the accused.

Police shifted the accused to police station and started probe.