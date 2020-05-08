UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 06:28 PM

Swabi Police arrested 8 alleged killers

Swabi police, in a successful operation, arrested eight accused of allegedly involved in killing six members of the family of prominent lawyer Mustafa Kamal Advocate and injuring seven others here on Friday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Swabi police, in a successful operation, arrested eight accused of allegedly involved in killing six members of the family of prominent lawyer Mustafa Kamal Advocate and injuring seven others here on Friday.

The police also recovered arms, motorcycle and millions of rupees in cash from their possessions.

The arrested suspects included an Afghan refugee, DPO Swabi Imran Shahid told an emergency press conference in his office on Friday that there had been a feud between Mustafa Kamal Advocate and Abdul Aziz, now in Singapore since 2016 in Mouza Kadi.

Mustafa Kamal Advocate's family members were being killed by hired assassins, the DPO recalled. Meanwhile, six other relatives including Mustafa Kamal Advocate's brothers and nephews were killed while seven others were injured.

DPO Imran Shahid said that in order to trace blind murder, DSP Investigation Banaras Khan headed by DSP Ehsan Shah, DSP Investigation Zarif Khan, SHO Zaida Raz Mohammad Khan, along with a special team consisting of Inspector Investigating Officer Subhanullah Khan was formed who struggled day and night to trace this most important case on modern scientific lines.

Police recovered weapons, cash etc from accused Sher Mohammad s/o Saleh Mohammad resident of Afghanistan,Raheel Aftab s/o Abdul Waheed resident of Kotha, Mohammad Adnan s/o Sardar of Topi, Qamar Aftab s/o Amir Mohammad alias Miro, Topi, Amin Khan son of Nazar Rehman of Kotha, Mazhar Zaman alias Tora son of Habib Jamal of Topi, Amjad Nawaz s/o Sher Nawaz of Kotha and Fawad s/o Mirza Muhammad of Kotha.

All eight arrested suspects pleaded guilty during interrogation. DPO Imran Shahid said that the case of killing and injuring 13 members of a family was a challenge for the police but the police worked day and night to trace not only the blind case but also all the eight involved in the murder. The accused were also arrested. "We are in touch with the Interpol to bring back the main accused Abdul Aziz from Singapore," DPO Swabi Imran Shahid concluded.

