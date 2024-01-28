Swabi Police arrested wanted criminal

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Paramoli Police arrested the wanted accused in murder and attempted murder cases along with the murder weapon, a Kalashnikov used in the crime, said an official of the Swabi Police on Sunday.

The intention was to kill and fire, as a result of which one Mukhtiar Gul, a resident of Qamar Dhand, was killed on the spot while his wife miraculously survived. During the patrol, SHO Fawad Khan arrested the accused Javed Khan because of the enmity a few days ago the killer had a verbal altercation with the victim.

The accused was detained in custody and further investigation was started. Meanwhile, in another operation, Imad Ali, accused of murder, was arrested with a pistol.

