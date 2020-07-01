UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swabi Police Committed To Protecting Citizens' Life, Property: DPO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 08:19 PM

Swabi police committed to protecting citizens' life, property: DPO

District Police Officer (DPO) Imran Shahid has said that the district police are committed to protecting life and property of citizens

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Imran Shahid has said that the district police are committed to protecting life and property of citizens.

He expressed these views during his visit to model police station Swabi where he inquired about problems being faced by applicants.

The DPO said that protecting life and property was a prime responsibility of police and added that all available resources would be utilized to uphold Constitution.

He said that police would show politeness to applicants while criminals would dealt with sternly, he added.

The DPO directed the concerned police personnel to take prompt action on the applications submitted by the citizens and added they should be duly facilitated.

He asked policemen to behave politely with citizens especially the oppressed ones. He also checked crime record register and added that no stone should be left unturned to wipe out the area from all kinds of crimes.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Visit Swabi Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Pink Caravan brings its medical minivan to Ajman

20 minutes ago

Huawei signed smart cities deal with Saudi Investm ..

22 minutes ago

Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works Building Indi ..

45 minutes ago

MoHAP honors blood donors for their humanitarian a ..

50 minutes ago

Dubai’s Naif locality has over 12,000 operating ..

50 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court serves notices to respondents ..

20 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.