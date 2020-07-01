Swabi police committed to protecting citizens' life, property: DPO

(@FahadShabbir)

District Police Officer (DPO) Imran Shahid has said that the district police are committed to protecting life and property of citizens

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Imran Shahid has said that the district police are committed to protecting life and property of citizens.

He expressed these views during his visit to model police station Swabi where he inquired about problems being faced by applicants.

The DPO said that protecting life and property was a prime responsibility of police and added that all available resources would be utilized to uphold Constitution.

He said that police would show politeness to applicants while criminals would dealt with sternly, he added.

The DPO directed the concerned police personnel to take prompt action on the applications submitted by the citizens and added they should be duly facilitated.

He asked policemen to behave politely with citizens especially the oppressed ones. He also checked crime record register and added that no stone should be left unturned to wipe out the area from all kinds of crimes.