SWABI Police distribute ration in deserving families

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) : Member Khidmatgar Welfare Organization Kotha Muhammad Bilal Jadoon while appreciating the provision of rations to the affected families by District Police Officer (DPO) Swabi Imran Shahid said that the police have been fighting at frontline due to the corona virus and dealing with ensuring peace.

On the other hand, Swabi police is distributing rations in this blessed month is steps worth appreciation. In such a situation, a trust will be created in the people of the society for the police department. He emphasized that the people of the society should come and help the poor people in this difficult time.