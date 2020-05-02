UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SWABI Police Distribute Ration In Deserving Families

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 04:43 PM

SWABI Police distribute ration in deserving families

Member Khidmatgar Welfare Organization Kotha Muhammad Bilal Jadoon while appreciating the provision of rations to the affected families by District Police Officer (DPO) Swabi Imran Shahid said that the police have been fighting at frontline due to the corona virus and dealing with ensuring peace

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) : Member Khidmatgar Welfare Organization Kotha Muhammad Bilal Jadoon while appreciating the provision of rations to the affected families by District Police Officer (DPO) Swabi Imran Shahid said that the police have been fighting at frontline due to the corona virus and dealing with ensuring peace.

On the other hand, Swabi police is distributing rations in this blessed month is steps worth appreciation. In such a situation, a trust will be created in the people of the society for the police department. He emphasized that the people of the society should come and help the poor people in this difficult time.

Related Topics

Police Poor Swabi

Recent Stories

FNC Committee approves final report on MoE&#039;s ..

14 minutes ago

UAF distributes Eid gifts among its employees

1 minute ago

Coronavirus testing capacity increased to 6000: Pu ..

1 minute ago

Woman injured after Indian firing at a village alo ..

27 minutes ago

‘DED Trader’ licence sees strong interest with ..

29 minutes ago

210 Kanals state land worth Rs 328 million retriev ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.