Swabi police distributes Ration package among drivers community

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The district police force distributed ration packs among over 200 deserving drivers' community here on Thursday.

A simple ceremony was held where District Police Officer Imran Shahid gave away Ramazan ration bags to more than 200 drivers of rickshaws and other transport.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said that Ramaza was a holy month which taught sacrifice and altruism, so there was need to act upon this spirit and help out downtrodden segment of the society.

In view of lockdown against coronavirus, the DPO said drivers and daily wage earners like other poor segment of the society were facing ordeal these days, so there was a need to help them out in light of Islamic injunctions.

He underlined the need for following teachings of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) to get success here and in the hereafter.