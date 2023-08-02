Open Menu

Swabi Police Donates Blood To Mark Martyred Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Swabi police donates blood to mark martyred day

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) ::Swabi police here Wednesday arranged a blood donation camp to mark police martyred day.

Fatmid Foundation Peshawar collected blood donations from police personnel who visited the camp in large numbers.

The camp was also visited by Superintendent Police Investigation, Khan Khel who met with police jawans and appreciated their spirit.

He also paid tribute to the police force for remembering their martyred and praised the professionalism and sacrifices of force in the line of duty.

