UrduPoint.com

Swabi Police Foil Narcotics Smuggling Bid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2022 | 12:31 PM

Swabi police foil narcotics smuggling bid

Swabi police foiled a bid to smuggle over two kilograms of hashish and arrested an accused on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Swabi police foiled a bid to smuggle over two kilograms of hashish and arrested an accused on Friday.

Acting on tip off, Tor Dhar police station set up a checkpoint and signaled a suspected vehicle to stop. During the search the police recovered 2418 gram hashish from secret chambers of the vehicle and arrested accused Aleem Khan.

The police registered a case and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Vehicle Swabi From

Recent Stories

All depts held inquiries against me but found noth ..

All depts held inquiries against me but found nothing: Shehbaz Sharif

10 minutes ago
 Muslim girl becomes symbol of resistance against H ..

Muslim girl becomes symbol of resistance against Hindu extremism: Dr Shahzad

1 minute ago
 Dry, cold weather forecast for Bahawalpur

Dry, cold weather forecast for Bahawalpur

3 minutes ago
 Ukraine Crisis 'Predictable' Amid Nuland's Return, ..

Ukraine Crisis 'Predictable' Amid Nuland's Return, Biden's Woes - Ex-White House ..

9 minutes ago
 EU Can Consult With Kiev on Nord Stream 2, But Dec ..

EU Can Consult With Kiev on Nord Stream 2, But Decision Up to Berlin - Russian D ..

9 minutes ago
 Japanese Prime Minister Oversees Drill Simulating ..

Japanese Prime Minister Oversees Drill Simulating Evacuation at Onagawa NPP

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>