Swabi police foil narcotics smuggling bid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Swabi police foiled a bid to smuggle over two kilograms of hashish and arrested an accused on Friday.

Acting on tip off, Tor Dhar police station set up a checkpoint and signaled a suspected vehicle to stop. During the search the police recovered 2418 gram hashish from secret chambers of the vehicle and arrested accused Aleem Khan.

The police registered a case and started further investigation.