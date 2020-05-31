UrduPoint.com
Swabi Police Foiled An Attempt Of Drugs Smuggling Worth Millions Of Rupees

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 05:30 PM

Swabi Police foiled an attempt of drugs smuggling worth millions of rupees

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) ::Swabi Police on Sunday foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs worth of millions of rupees to Punjab and recovered 23.929 kg cannabis and 6.287 kg opium from smugglers.

This was stated by DSP Swabi Ehsan Shah along with SHO Haji Noorul Amin Khan while addressing an emergency press conference.

After verifying the information, team comprising SHO Zaida Noor-ul-Amin Khan, ASI Khan, Sub-Inspector Subhanullah Khan Jadoon, Khalid Amin Khan and the police party cordoned off the site of Bacha Khan Medical Complex Shah Mansoor and stopped a suspicious truck bearing number E-1503. A total of 16.

369 kg of cannabis and 6.287 kgof opium were recovered from the hidden compartments of the truck.

Police managed to arrest inter-provincial drug smugglers Jamshed Ali and Shah Sawar, residents of Ismaila, Swabi district and an FIR was registered against them under the Narcotics Act. While the truck and drugs were seized.

Meanwhile, during a blockade at Khanda Mor on Swabi Jehangira Road, Zaida police forced a car number BC-2328 to stop and recovered 7.560 kg of cannabis from the hidden compartments of the car. Police arrested Inter-provincial smuggler Ishaq Kalu Khan and registered an FIR against him under the Narcotics Act.

