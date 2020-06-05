Swabi police launch operation against drug smugglers

Swabi police conducted a grand operation against drug peddlers in the district and arrested 20 drug dealers from different areas of the district including four big inter-provincial and 12 inter-district drug smugglers

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Swabi police conducted a grand operation against drug peddlers in the district and arrested 20 drug dealers from different areas of the district including four big inter-provincial and 12 inter-district drug smugglers.

More than 70 kg of hashish, 420 grams of heroin, 210 grams of ice, 6.287 grams of opium and 10 bottles of liquor were recovered.

Motorcycles and vehicles used for drug trafficking were also seized by the police.

According to detail the district police were conducting grand operations against drugs traffickers in the district on the orders of DPO Swabi Imran Shahid to intensify anti-drug operations. A total of 20 drug peddlers from different areas were arrested and recovered 10 bottles of liquor from the possession of smuggler Hamid belonging to Swabi Mian Kalay while a total of 70,483 grams of hashish, 210 grams of ice and 420 grams of heroin were seized from the possession of the arrested drug smugglers.

In view of the instructions laid down by DPO Swabi, all the SHOs and BAT officers led by SDPOs took action against drug dealer Gul Mohammad, resident of Zaida Hal, Sheikh Dheri, Mohammad Tahir, resident of Manki.

Sajjad Ali, a resident of Lahore, Syed, a resident of Lahore, Mursalin, a resident of Maneri, Zafar Ali, a resident of Zaida, Jihad Ali, a resident of Shiva, Lal Ibrahim, a resident of Malikabad were arrested and a cases were registered under the Narcotics Act.

DPO Imran Shahid that Swabi district would be cleansed of the elements involved in this nefarious scam that would jeopardize the future of the young generation. The public would cooperate with the police in identifying drug dealers and help their future generations to get rid of drugs, he added.