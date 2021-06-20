Swabi police operation, drugs recovered, accused arrested

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) ::District police, on getting a secret information, conducted a raid and succeeded in arresting a drug pusher with drugs and Ice on Sunday.

According to Sawbi police, a police team led by SHO stopped a suspicious vehicle during a blockade on a secret check post and during a comprehensive search recovered two kilograms of hashish and 55 grams of ice from the secrets compartments of the vehicle and arrested Ice dealer namely Aurangzeb alias Khan a resident of Peshawar.

The accused had been involved in drug trafficking in different areas, a case has been registered against the drug paddler, said the police.