Swabi Police Operation Foils Drug Smuggling Attempt, Drugs Recovered, Smuggler Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 02:20 PM

Swabi police operation foils drug smuggling attempt, drugs recovered, smuggler arrested

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) ::The Swabi Police have foiled an attempt of smuggling by arresting a drug smuggler and recovered 8075 grams of cannabis from their possession here on Sunday.

On the instructions of DPO Swabi Imran Shahid, the District Police have set up roadblocks at various places, crackdown against unlicensed number plates, and unregistered motorcycles.

SHO Swabi Farooq Khan alongwith the police team were checking the vehicles during the blockade. During the search, 70 unified motorcyclists without number plates were stopped and five packets of 5075 grams of cannabis were recovered from the seat of the motorcycle.

Iftikhar Ali, a resident of Maneri Payan was arrested.

SHO Swabi Sub-Inspector Farooq Khan led by DSP Swabi Shaukat Khan alongwith a contingent of police foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs on a motorcycle within the limits of the police station and arrested the accused Iftikhar Ali.

The accused has confessed to being involved in drug trafficking during the preliminary investigation from whose possession 5075 grams of high quality cannabis has been recovered. Meanwhile, during another operation, SHO Swabi Farooq Khan along with notorious drug dealer Yasir R/O Mian Dheri Swabi seized three packets of 3000 grams of cannabis and took them into custody.

Separate cases were registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Act.

