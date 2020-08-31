UrduPoint.com
Swabi Police Recover 11869gm Hashish, Arrest 3

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 04:34 PM

Swabi police recover 11869gm hashish, arrest 3

Swabi Police area here on Monday arrested three notorious drug traffickers and recovered huge quantity of contraband from their possession

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Swabi Police area here on Monday arrested three notorious drug traffickers and recovered huge quantity of contraband from their possession.

Police took action in a crackdown initiated against drug dealers following directives of District Police Officer Swabi, Imran Shahid.

Station House Officer (SHO) Swabi, Farooq Khan said 11869 grams hashish was recovered in three separate actions.

The first action, he said, was taken in Gulshanabad area where 4150 gm hashish was recovered from a drug dealer named Madar Khan, resident of Manerai.

In second action taken in Mian Killay, 4144 gm hashish was recovered from a drug supplier named Amjad, resident of Mian Killay.

Whereas in a third action, around 3575 gm hashish was recovered from the possession of accused Shehab, resident of Shamsha Khel, Swabi.

The SHO said cases against arrested drug pushers have been registered under narcotics act.

More Stories From Pakistan

