Swabi police recover 4025gm hashish in two actions

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :The district police here Friday recovered big quantity of hashish and arrested the drug pusher, said a press release issued here from DPO office.

Post In-charge Narangi during routine patrolling at Nau Pul conducted body search of a suspected man and recovered 1965gm hashish from his possession.

The drug pusher named Noor Mast Khan of Parmoli was taken into custody and shifted to police station for further interrogation.

Meanwhile, SHO Swabi, Farooq Khan arrested a drug dealer and recovered 2060gm hashish from his possession.

Cases were registered against both drug dealers under narcotics act.