Swabi police recover over 4kg hashish, arrest accused

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The district police have intensified drive against menace of narcotics, arresting a drug peddler while attempting to smuggle over four kilograms hashish on his motorcycle here on Thursday.

Acting on tip off, SHO Chota Lahore police station Sub-Inspector Farooq Khan along with the team carried out successful operations and arrested a drug dealer Qasim Shah, a resident of Kashmirabad while trying to smuggle 4012 grams of hashish on his motorcycle which was without number plate.

The police also took the motorcycle into custody.

In a separate raid, SHO Lahore Farooq Khan and his team arrested two more drug dealers and recovered8218 grams of hashish from their possession.

Cases were registered against both the accused.