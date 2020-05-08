Swabi police resolve blind murders' case, arrest killers

(@FahadShabbir)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :District Police Officer(DPO) Imran Shahid on Friday said the district police had arrested eight accused including an Afghan national who had been allegedly involved in killing of six members of a prominent Advocate Mustafa Kamal's family.

Addressing a hurriedly-called press conference in his office, the DPO said that there has been blood feud between Mustafa Kamal Advocate and Abdul Aziz of Hal since 2016 which had claimed so far lives of six family members including brothers and nephews besides injuring seven others of the former's family.

He said the police had been tracing those blind murders as Abdul Aziz Resident of Kudi Hal would arrange amount from Singapore for the contract killers to settle score with his rivals.

He said a special team headed by SP Investigation Banaras Khan was constituted and traced the blind murders case on scientific lines which later successfully led to arrest of eight accused including an Afghan national.

The accused were identified as Sher Zaman, Raheel Aftab, Muhammad Adnan, Qammar Aftab, Amin Khan, Mazhar Zaman , Amjad Nawaz and Fawad.

He said the police also recovered 125CC motorcycle, Rs500,000 contract money, one Kalashnikov and 30-bore pistol from possession of the accused.

He said all the arrested accused confessed to the crime during interrogation, adding the police was also in touch with Interpol to deport prime accused Abdul Aziz from Singapore.