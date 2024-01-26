Swabi police seize drugs, arrest 634 traffickers in three months

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Police have seized 220 kilograms of charas, 85 kilograms of ice, 19 kilograms of heroin and 66 liters of alcohol and arrested 634 drug traffickers during the last three months in district Swabi.

District Police Officer (DPO) Swabi, Haroon Rashid Khan told on Friday that a substantial quantity of various drugs, including ice, charas, heroin and alcohol worth millions of rupees had been seized, with major drug smugglers apprehended in a crackdown against the drug mafia.

He expressed the resolve to eradicate drugs from Swabi district and said that no obstacle would be tolerated in achieving this goal.

We must protect our youth from the curse of addiction because they are our future, he added.

District Police Swabi has taken comprehensive actions against drug smugglers, particularly those involved in ice smuggling and its distribution, leading to the arrest of inter-provincial and inter-district drug smugglers.

DPO Swabi Haroon Rashid Khan stated that parents and teachers must fulfill their national duty to ensure the successful future of the younger generation.

All students should focus on their education and avoid narcotics, especially ice, and strive to become civilized and productive citizens serving the nation and country, he said.