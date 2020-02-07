UrduPoint.com
Swabi Police Seize Hashish, Firecrackers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 05:43 PM

Police on Friday recovered ammunition, narcotics and firecrackers in separate raids conducted in various areas of the district

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Police on Friday recovered ammunition, narcotics and firecrackers in separate raids conducted in various areas of the district.

According to police, raids were conducted in areas of Topi, Manerai Bala, Kalu Khan and Tordher.

Police recovered 9.3 kilogram hashish, 450 gram heroin and 2977 packets of firecrackers during raids. Two pistols were also recovered from the possession of two arrested outlaws. Cases have been registered and investigations were underway.

