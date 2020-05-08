Swabi Police seized 44,469 grams opium, two arrested

Swabi Police Friday seized a large quantity of opium from a pick-up truck during a blockade and arrested two persons, SHO Chhota Lahore Police Station Shafiq Ahmad confirmed

While talking to media persons, he said, on the directives of DPO Swabi, police has launched a strike and search operation against anti-state elements in the district.

He said, he alongwith the police party had setup a roadblock during which a pick-up number 5639 was stopped for a purpose.

During snap checking, police recovered 36 packets of 44460 grams of opium and arrested Gohar Zaman and Qasim Ahmed, residents of Bakar Saleem Khan and registered an FIR against them under the Narcotics Act. Police have started investigation into the incident.