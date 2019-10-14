UrduPoint.com
Swabi Police Seized 5 Kg Opium

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 08:03 PM

Swabi Police seized 5 kg opium

Police on Monday foiled narcotics bid to Punjab and seized five Kilograms opium worth millions of rupees

Swabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Police on Monday foiled narcotics bid to Punjab and seized five Kilograms opium worth millions of rupees.

According to details, DSP Topi, Syed Khalid Hamdani received information from secret sources that narcotics will be smuggled to Punjab.

He tasked SHO Topi, Sub-Inspector Shahzad Khan, Incharge Shaheed Baba Check Post ASI Safdar Khan to start checking of vehicles.

During checking Suzuki No RIS 1576, the police team and seized five Kilograms opium and arrested two smugglers.

Police have registered the case and started further investigation.

