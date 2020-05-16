UrduPoint.com
Swabi Police Seized Huge Quantity Of Firecrackers, Toys Guns

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 09:55 PM

Topi police cracked down against those involved in fireworks and toys guns and recovered innumerable different types of Chinese firecrackers and toys guns and arrested one persons

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Topi police cracked down against those involved in fireworks and toys guns and recovered innumerable different types of Chinese firecrackers and toys guns and arrested one persons.

According to SHO Topi sub-inspector Niaz Ali Khan along Police party, recovered more than 20,000 Chinese match bombs and firecrackers with different types of dangerous loud sounds. Swabi police on special instructions of DPO Swabi after the ban on weapons-like toys and firecrackers by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched operations against weapons-like toys and firearms and arrested one person identified as Hassan Ali of Gulbahar Peshawar.

SHO Niaz Ali disclosed that the operation against firecrackers and toys guns DSP Topi Iftikhar Ali took action action against Chinese firecrackers, recovered toys, fire and other illegal items. He also appealing to the people, said that these Chinese firecrackers cause a lot of inconvenience to the elderly, patients and other blood pressure sufferers, diabetics and aerial firing could worsen the law and order situation. The forces can also cause unrest inside the country, while the sale of weapons-like toys in the bazaars can harm children. The culture of arms is growing should be stopped by taking against all who are involved in such like business.

